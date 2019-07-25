To mark the feast of Our Lady of Loreto, which was celebrated in Għajnsielem last Sunday, the St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem performed a concert in front of the band club’s premises under the direction of Mro Frankie Debono, assisted by Mro Anthony Galea. The programme included contemporary and classical works by Adele Adkins, Jon Bon Jovi, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Neil Diamond, E. DiCapua, J. Rosas and R. Wagner.

Joseph Galea, a long-serving bandsman, was presented with a memento by St Joseph Band Club president Gino Cauchi. Mr Galea has been playing solo clarinet and teaching music to youngsters for the past 40 years. Mr Galea also presents a band programme, Leħen il-Banda San Ġużepp, on Radju Lauretana.

The concert was supported by Għajnsielem local council.