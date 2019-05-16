This evening and tomorrow, the Victoria International Arts Festival will be presenting two concerts featuring a cello and piano chamber formation. The performers are Syrian cellist Athil Hamdan and Francis Camilleri (works by Bach, Brahms, Piazzolla and others) today, and Daniel Veis and his wife Helena (works by Beethoven, Martinů and Grieg) tomorrow. Both concerts will be at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia.

On Saturday a guitar recital featuring works by Villa-Lobos, Sor and more, will be given by Norwegian prizewinner Gunnar Voster at the chapel of Manresa Retreat House.

On Sunday, the Auric Saxophone Quartet from London will perform works by Bach, Rameau, Gershwin, Gergory and others.

All concerts are free of charge and start at 8pm. www.viaf.org.mt