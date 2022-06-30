Sannat parish church will be marking the inauguration of the restored pipe organ with two concerts.

The first concert by organist Hugo Agius Muscat, will be held on Friday, at 8pm, while the second concert will be held on July 18 at 8.15pm. The organist will be Joseph Camilleri.

The organ has been restored by the Maschione firm of Italy. Although several interventions were carried out on the organ along the years, it was never dismantled completely like this time.

The organ, manufactured by the Cavalli firm, of Lodi, California, in 1903, was dismantled piece by piece by Maschione workers in November 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic work on the organ took longer than anticipated.

Restoration work was also carried out on the organ gallery, including the wooden case enclosing the pipes, the wind and electricity system.

The restoration project was co-financed by the Gozo diocese, Sannat parish and EU funds.