A concrete mixer toppled over as it was being driven in Birżebbuġa on Saturday morning, forcing a road closure and police warning but thankfully leaving nobody injured.

The large truck rolled ended up on its side on Triq it-Torri ta’ San Luċjan at around 10.45am, a police spokesperson said.

An ambulance was dispatched to the site as a precautionary measure, but the truck driver was not injured.

The incident however forced police to close off the road, which links Marsaxlokk to Birżebbuġa, and post a warning on social media urging motorists to seek alternative routes until the large truck was cleared.