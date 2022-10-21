A concrete mixing truck got tangled in overhanging electricity cables on a Birkirkara road on Friday morning, causing a minor traffic disturbance while technicians ensured the area was safe.

The incident was first reported by local traffic alert Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, which noted that the junction between Triq Mrieħel and Triq B Bontadini was temporarily closed due to “an accident involving electric cables.”

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that the truck in question had gotten tangled in overhanging electricity cables at around 10.30am.

The road was closed while Enemalta technicians were brought to the site to ensure that the cables posed no risk to pedestrians or motorists.