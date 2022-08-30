A man who admitted injuring his ex-partner and causing her to fear violence was given a conditional discharge on Tuesday.

Basel Haj, a 28-year-old Syrian national who lives in Qormi, was charged in court after he went to his former partner’s home in Baħar ic-Cagħaq on August 21, slightly injured her, and caused her to fear violence during an altercation.

The court heard how this was not the first time that Haj had used violence against the woman he was formerly involved with and that at around 11pm on Christmas Day last year, he had gotten into another altercation with the victim, slightly injuring her.

The accused plead guilty to all the charges brought against him. Taking into consideration Haj’s previously clean criminal record and his early admission, Magistrate Gabriella Vella ruled that it was not apt to sentence him to probation or community service and discharged him, provided he does not commit another offence in a period of three years.

The magistrate ordered the man not to approach his ex-partner and warned him that he would be liable to a €7,000 fine or a two-year jail term should he be found guilty of failing to abide by these conditions.