Q: I have received a prepaid gift voucher from a friend for the value of €50. On the voucher there was written that it is only valid for three months. Unfortunately, due to work, I was not able to use the voucher during this time, so I asked the seller for a two-month extension. The seller agreed to extend the voucher but informed me that during these two months, the voucher cannot be used during weekends. Since this is a pre-paid voucher, can the seller restrict its use to only three months? What about the restriction on the days when the voucher can be used?

A: Gift vouchers are usually sold with specific terms and conditions of use which vary from one seller to another. As long as consumers are properly informed about these conditions, traders are not in breach of consumer legislation. It is then the consumers’ responsibility to make sure that they adhere to these conditions so as not to lose the value of the voucher.

Regarding the restrictions on the days when the voucher can be used, this also should be written as a condition on the use of the voucher. If this was not written on the original voucher but was a condition that you needed to accept to get the extension, then unfortunately you have no other option but to accept as otherwise you would end up with an expired voucher.

