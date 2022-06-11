Labour’s third consecutive landslide general election victory has gone to the head of some cabinet members who are considering themselves above criticism and no longer subject to the rule of decent behaviour.

Hardly had the current legislature opened than we had to assist to the outrageous behaviour of a government minister that goes beyond the bounds of decency.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon jumped to the rescue of a senior official in his ministry who was exposed by opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg to have availed herself of leave from duty specifically to participate directly in partisan political events related to a minister’s electoral campaign, to the extent of paying home visits on his behalf.

Falzon, who had personally trusted the official concerned with responsibility for the provision of services to vulnerable children and their families, appeared cognisant of the mentioned act of professional misconduct. So much so that he identified the abusing officer as the partner of a cabinet minister.

Yet, Falzon irresponsibly washed his hand of the case despite the resultant undermining of confidence in the services falling under the official’s responsibility. Instead of recommending disciplinary action against the official for her serious breach of the code of ethics, Falzon shamelessly accused the MP of resorting to personal attacks against “a minister’s partner”.

Falzon conveniently chose to ignore the fact that, according to a directive issued by outgoing Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar in terms of article 15 of the Public Administration Act, the officer concerned should not have participated in the electoral campaign of the minister since she is precluded from involving herself in partisan politics by virtue of her “politically restricted” public service substantive grade.

Falzon similarly failed to mention that the code of ethics precludes public employees from participating in political activities that bring them into conflict of interest with their primary duty to serve the government.

Falzon’s actions amount to misconduct. The least he could do at this stage is swallow his pride and make an unqualified apology to Buttigieg and all Maltese citizens, which is most unlikely considering the prideful person that he has shown himself to be.

Since he was sworn into Labour’s cabinet nine years ago as parliamentary secretary for planning, Falzon is known to have consistently given precedence to his own personal interests and those close to his heart, while he blatantly attacked anyone who dared interfere.

One recalls his goof up when, at the stroke of a pen, he approved a deal for the acquisition of two one-fourth undivided shares of a property in Valletta that his hunting buddy, Marco Gaffarena had bought for €163,056, without even establishing what public purpose it would serve.

One rightly expects MPs to behave with moral integrity - Denis Tanti

In exchange, Gaffarena was handed on a silver plate a stretch of government land the size of more than 10 football pitches, property in prime areas and cash, with an overall value of €3.4 million.

In his report about this scandal, the auditor general had slammed Falzon for failing to safeguard the national interest.

On his part, Falzon never accepted the report. Instead, he resorted to colourful political theatrics under parliamentary privilege by alleging that the officials of the National Audit Office had been following a political agenda and were motivated by political vindictiveness. He went to the extent of referring to them as “gods” and “political executioners that used Nazi tactics”.

When Falzon was eventually forced to resign from office for his irresponsible behaviour, he portrayed himself as the lamb of sacrifice and placed the blame on persons that he said had advised him to proceed with the deal.

After Labour won a second consecutive mandate to head the government in June 2017, Falzon found his way back in cabinet and was elevated to minister for the family by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

In the meantime, he was given a €50,000 job as consultant to the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation without a call for applications, on the direct suggestion of the government-appointed corporation board of directors. Falzon had also initially received a €260,000 early retirement payment from the Bank of Valletta on becoming a parliamentary secretary.

Five months after he resumed his new ministerial responsibilities, Falzon failed to seek authorisation by cabinet for a hefty €274 million project awarded to a consortium formed between db Group and James Catering Ltd through a directly negotiated procedure for the building and operation of a kitchen and four residential blocks at St Vincent de Paul Residence.

The NAO criticised the omission to bring the project to the attention of cabinet in view of its national importance and materiality of its expenditure. It concluded that the contract – that the government refused to publish under the pretext of commercial secrecy – had breached procurement law and could, therefore, be deemed invalid.

Once again, Falzon shrugged off all responsibility and insisted that his omission did not mean there was anything wrong with the deal. He again took aim at the NAO, which he had likened to Nazi Germany in its tactics and challenged conclusions that the office had arrived at.

Falzon has repeatedly failed to keep within the boundaries of acceptable behaviour as a parliamentarian.

One rightly expects MPs to behave with moral integrity and avoid blaming MPs of the opposite party for their own shortcomings and silly mistakes.

An MP, whether a minister or parliamentary secretary, should not abuse his parliamentary privilege, which grants him protection against civil or criminal liability for actions or statements made during the course of parliament proceedings.

An MP should not use parliament to denigrate and ridicule national democratic institutions and mark them as political enemies. This amounts to conduct unbecoming and only serves to reduce citizens’ trust in the country’s highest institution.

Denis Tanti, former assistant director, health ministry