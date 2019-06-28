Archbishop Charles Scicluna, together with media officials and spokespersons of the European Episcopal Conferences (CCEE), following the celebration of Mass at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, during the CCEE’s annual three-day meeting hosted by the Archdiocese of Malta. The conference, which was held at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana, brought together 53 participants from 27 European countries and the Holy See, to discuss important issues related to communication and media.
