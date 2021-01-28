The Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) has insisted that both the Malta Book Festival and the Cirque du Soleil can be held at the same time as there is enough space for both events.

It was reacting to the Malta Book Council’s complaint that it would not be allowed to use the main hall at the conference centre for the festival.

Cirque du Soleil is a Montreal-based entertainment company and considered the largest contemporary circus producer in the world.

MCC CEO Pierre Fenech told Times of Malta the two events can co-exist as there is space for both events.

“Nothing changed from the agreement reached in 2020 between all parties for this co-existence to happen,” he said.

Earlier this month, the National Book Council was informed that it cannot fully use the Mediterranean Conference Centre for the annual book fair because the Republic Hall, the main area in the building, will be booked for the Cirque Du Soleil performances.

“Only in Malta, it seems, does one find a government which takes the bizarre and absurd decision of prioritising a foreign artistic group over the local cultural industry,” the council said.

The council is calling for it to have complete access for the fair between November 10 and 14.

National Book Council (NBC) chairman Mark Camilleri told Times of Malta that the Republic Hall caters for big shows for students during the week and major weekend events.

“This means that attendance to the book festival and capacity of people present will be reduced significantly, giving us a significant hit in our sales,” said Camilleri.

He said that the council is considering instituting a court ban to stop the Cirque du Soleil taking place, as it is “braking state subsidy rules”.

“According to EU rules, there are strict limits to how governments can provide state subsidies, and at face value we are convinced that what the government is doing is breaking the law,” he said.

The education ministry did not reply to questions sent by Times of Malta by the time of going to print.

On Facebook, Camilleri expressed his disappointment in the government and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“It is ridiculous that the NBC and the book industry have to compete for public space at MCC with foreign artists funded by our own government,” Camilleri wrote.

He said that there needs to be more support for Maltese small businesses, especially in the culture industry.

“We don’t need to fight our struggles alone; we are also part of the economy and an integral part of society and the book industry deserves your support too.

“Did you know that we write and publish the books your daughter is using for her education?” he asked.