A half-day conference on ‘Empowering consumers in the digital and green transition’ will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at Intercontinental Malta, St Julian’s, organised by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority’s Office for Consumer Affairs on the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day, which is internationally celebrated on the day.

The conference will be addressed by distinguished speakers from the European Commission, the University of Malta, the MCCAA and the Malta Chamber for SMEs.

Today’s consumers have unlimited access to a wide range of new and innovative goods and services. This reality has triggered the need for updated consumer rules that adequately protect consumers and ensure there are no legal gaps.

The coming into force of the new Sale of Goods and Digital Content Regulations on January 1, 2022, have provided European consumers with a common set of rules that protect them when buying goods with digital elements, as well as safeguard their right to conformity of the digital content or service with the contract of sale. During the conference, the significance and implications of these new rules on both consumers and local industry will be discussed.

The ongoing digital transformation is bringing about radical change through new technologies, business models, and the way consumers are interacting in markets. The rapid expansion of online shopping, fuelled even faster by the pandemic, has revolutionised consumer shopping behaviour.

A panel discussion, entitled ‘The challenges and opportunities of the digital transition’, will involve experts representing consumers and industry debating how business models have had to be reshaped to adapt to new consumer needs and also for companies to survive.

The discussion will also explore the role online marketplaces play in the digital transition and the challenges they pose to consumers’ right to make informed choices. As the volume of e-commerce increases, the panel discussion will delve into the need for effective dispute resolution and redress systems for both domestic and cross-border transactions.

A second panel discussion on ‘Environmentally conscious consumer behaviour’ will examine the main reasons why consumers do not adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, the factors that stimulate sustainability and how consumers can be empowered to make a green choice. The discussion will also delve into product labelling and the effectiveness of consumer education programmes in promoting behaviour change.

Attendance to the conference is free of charge. To attend, register online by visiting the MCCAA’s website below or call on 2395 2000. Early registration is advisable as seats are limited. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT