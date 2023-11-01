The theme of this year’s annual conference organised by the Mental Health Association (Gozo) was that of happiness. The aim of the conference was to address the true definition of happiness, what may help or disturb happiness in our lives and how this search or lack of happiness was affecting our mental health.

The well-attended conference, held at the Queen Mary University of London, Gozo, on October 20, saw various speakers targeting different groups and areas of life. Association president Pauline Camilleri opened the conference, while Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders commissioner Denis Vella Baldacchino shared some interesting points with the audience.

Guest speakers included Prof. Michael Galea, who explained happiness from different angles. Happiness within relationships was the subject presented by Matthew Bartolo who shared professional experiences related to happiness and human interactions. Bishop Anton Teuma spoke about the moral and spiritual side of happiness. He listed enriching points which can lead to happiness in our lives.

Mariella Dimech’s presentation was directed on what makes us happy and the confusion between pleasure and happiness, while Lelio Spiteri shared his experience as ‘The Happy School’ head. He expounded on the secret behind this title and what principles ‘The Happy School’ holds in order to promote happy education among young children.

The Kellimni.com team were also invited to give some information about their service and how one can ask for help via online platforms while remaining confidential.

The conference was concluded with an interview given by Prof. Anton Grech. He elaborated on the connection between happiness and mental health issues.

The conference was also addressed by the President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca who represented the Malta Trust Foundation. The foundation works closely with the Mental Health Association Gozo.