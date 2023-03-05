Mental health and well-being in schools has gained significance in the aftermath of the pandemic as the disruption to education caused by COVID-19 was reported to have amounted to 1.6 billion learners around the world.

According to the UNICEF report 2022: “Mental health and psychological well-being are fundamental to health and wellbeing, and influence academic, economic and social outcomes across the lifespan.” The report adds that schools and other learning environments can play a vital role in improving educational outcome, increase learners’ health literacy, and enhance social and emotional learning by integrating mental health issues in schools.

Against this backdrop, a conference entitled ‘The Mental Health Agenda: Implications for the School Setting’ is being held on Friday, March 17, from 8.30am to 1.30pm, at the Catholic Institute, Floriana. The event is being organised by Minds Ahead UK in partnership with Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola.

Minds Ahead UK is a social enterprise that provides practical solutions to support the mental-health needs of pupils, staff and parents, tailored to schools’ and colleges’ unique needs. During the conference, Minds Ahead UK founder and CEO Dean Johnston and programme manager Clare Sewell will discuss mental-health themes and their relevance to school practice and strategy.

Dean Johnston Clare Sewell

The conference will provide participants with a unique opportunity to gain a holistic understanding of what mental health is, as well as develop a deeper self-awareness and adapt and apply strategies for mental health in schools.

To book a place, e-mail g.gatt@materboniconsilii.edu.mt.