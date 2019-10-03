How will 5G, the fifth-generation cellular network technology, impact public health?

No scientific tests have been carried out so far on the long-term health effects of 5G, yet concerns have been raised by hundreds of scientists worldwide with the World Health Organisation.

The Human Health Alliance, an independent NGO, is holding a conference open to the public, entitled ‘5G – What you really need to know!’ on Saturday.

The speakers will include a medical doctor, an epigenetic and wellness specialist and a lawyer. A panel of experts will discuss other related issues and answer questions raised by the public.

A number of short videos related to 5G will also be shown.

Attendance is free but registration is required as seating is limited to 250 people. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis via the HHA Facebook page.

The conference is being held at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands Resort & Spa, Għajn Tuffieħa, on Saturday from 4 to 9pm.