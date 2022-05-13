‘The role of the child as citizen: Constructing childhood through agency and activism’ is the theme of the 16th Child and the Book conference, convened by Dr Giuliana Fenech, from the University of Malta’s Department of English, to be held at the Valletta campus from May 26 to 28.

Welcoming over 120 speakers from 35 countries, the event has a twofold objective: Firstly, to deepen participants’ understanding of the growing or diminishing power of the child through history, exploring the paradigm of adult control and child emancipation. Secondly, to discuss global representations of this paradigm in children’s literature, media, culture and education.

Public discourse on the role of children and young adults in contemporary society is divided into two extremes. On the one hand, social critics claim this is a detached, oblivious generation of ‘snowflakes’ addicted to phones and the narcissistic side of social media. On the other, this moment represents a revival of young power and leadership, both locally and at the heart of global civic movements like Greta Thunberg’s #climatecrisis campaign and Malala Yousafzai’s fund for quality education for girls, among many others.

This increased participation invites us to think more deeply about the interactions and influences between adults and children, state and family, public concerns and private worries on political, cultural, and pedagogic levels.

Mobilised by the internet, digital literacy skills, and a growing culture of global activist movements, they are using their voices to lead grown-ups into discussions on many contemporary critical issues, including environment, climate change, race, immigration, displacement, education, marginalisation, poverty, financial equity, and LGBTIQA+ rights.

This polarity may be emerging so strongly because even though, since the mid-19th century, children have increasingly been viewed as a central influence on both family and nation, never have they had the possibility to lead public debate and development as widely as now.

Across the board, from picture books to presidential inaugurations, we are seeing children and young adults claiming the public sphere as active citizens. What has led to this emancipation? What are the opportunities and pitfalls in the current cultural moment? What role do literature, media, and the arts play in establishing models for more active and agentic children and young adults?

The public is invited to participate in the discussion by registering at the link below. Places are limited.

https://www.um.edu.mt/events/childandbook2022/registration