The Malta Classics Association is hosting a number of online events, including its first Conference on Contemporary Research in Classics being held today and tomorrow.

The online conference is dedicated to showcasing ongoing or recently completed research in any field of Classics study, with a particular emphasis on the work of postgraduate students and early-career scholars from around the world.

The programme includes discussions on various topics, ranging from the Latin language in film and television to the theory of ‘being’ in Plato’s Sophist.

For full details of the programme, visit https://classicsmalta.org/firstpgconference2021/. Registration is free of charge and open to the public.

Tomorrow evening, Rev. Dr Nicholas J. Doublet will be delivering an online lecture on ‘An Introduction to the Bishop’s Tribunal: The Processi Fond and Latin Formulary’ at 7.30pm.

The Maltese diocese can boast of an archival patrimony extending as far as, at least, the 15th century. The lecture will provide an overview of the different fonds which have been produced through the administration of justice by the local episcopal court. The presentation will include references to a newly-discovered ‘formulation’ with its wealth of Latin and Italian introductions for use by the court, providing for any type of case upon which judgement was invoked.

For the Zoom link, log on to https://universityofmalta.zoom.us/j/95948844040?pwd=VWRkZS9QNlZnTllwVDJKTXRsL3RvUT09.

Another activity being organised by the Malta Classics Association is a series of lectures on classical mythology, delivered by Horatio C.R. Vella. The next lecture is taking place on April 15 at 7.15pm. This weekly series may be followed online at https://universityofmalta.zoom.us/j/98451994253.

Meanwhile, through their social media platforms, and with the collaboration of the Malta Numismatic Society, the association is publishing a series of posts on Roman coins found in Malta. Look up the Malta Classics Association page on Facebook and Instagram.