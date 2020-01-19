The eSkills Malta Foundation, with support from security expert Keith Cutajar, is teaming up with various stakeholders to organise a full-day conference on cyber security on February 5 at the Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa, Attard.

Cyber ​​security is the state or process of protecting and restoring networks, devices and programmes from any type of cyberattack. These attacks can be designed to access or destroy sensitive data or extort money.

The headlines are peppered with news of security breaches and incidents involving all types of organisations, from critical infrastructure to schools, hospitals and companies. Given the increasing frequency and accuracy of cyberattacks, implementing a solid cyber security strategy is critical.

The internet can be compared to an intricate web of roads on a global scale with a set of common traffic rules to manage the network. A hacker is someone who tries to break through the defence of a specific network and exploit vulnerabilities in a computer system.

Searching for signs of an attacker on your network can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. In many cases, companies need an average of six months to detect a data breach. A security team needs the right skills, competences and tools to identify and investigate critical security threats more than ever.

The conference will feature talks by prominent personalities on this topic, including LeoVegas CTO Donald Tabone, who will discuss Offensive Security and Penetration Testing. Such an assessment helps determine the weaknesses in networks, computer systems and applications.

A Europol representative will be debating Incident Handling and Digital Forensics. Digital forensics is the collection and examination of digital evidence residing on electronic devices and the subsequent response to threats and attacks.

Dr Mark Vella and Dr Christian Colombo will talk about the University of Malta’s research project in cyber security.

A panel discussion with representatives of Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Information Systems Audit and Control Association – Malta Chapter (ISACA), University of Malta, Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology and Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) will be led by Carm Cachia, executive coordinator of the eSkills Malta Foundation.

Efrem Borg, head of Information Security and Governance at MITA, and Ian Fish, an information security specialist from the British Computer Society (BCS), will speak about the pros and cons of security management – the identification of an organisation’s assets, including people, buildings, machines, systems and information assets. This is followed by the development, documentation, and implementation of policies and procedures for protecting these assets.

In the afternoon, various workshops relating to cybersecurity relating to Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), will be run and moderated by stakeholders so that a forum is created to discuss these subjects relating to security.

To register for the conference, visit the eSkills Malta Foundation page https://eskills.org.mt/cybersecurity2020.

