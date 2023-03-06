A man broke his wife’s arm so she would not be able to work as a hairdresser anymore – forcing her to be financially dependent on him.

The woman is one example of how financial dependence traps women in abusive relationships.

The story will be among the subjects tackled in Fidem Foundation’s first International Women’s Day conference on Wednesday.

The foundation, which works to empower vulnerable women and adolescents, will be launching a new initiative in conjunction with Atlas Insurance Community Involvement Fund Project.

Skill Up will give women the opportunity to follow courses in English, Computing and Home Economics leading to an O-level standard certificate which would enable them to seek better employment.

The discussion will also shine a spotlight on gender stereotypes in employment, with panellists including football coach Rachael Agius and funeral director Mirann Sapiano.

The conference will also look at the efforts being undertaken at an institutional level in the aftermath of the Bernice Cassar femicide last year.

Speakers and panellists will include Fidem founder Sabine Agius Cabourdin as well as various academics and stakeholders such as Inspector Sylvana Gafà, who heads the Police Victim Support/Victim Support Agency; associate professor at the Faculty for Social Well-being Marceline Naudi; Andrew Azzopardi, former head of Safeguarding at the Curia; and commissioner on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Audrey Friggieri.

A woman who survived domestic violence will also share her experience in a live interview with Times of Malta journalist Claudia Calleja. Schools have also been invited to participate in the conference led by media strategist Ariadne Massa.

Registration is free and open to everyone at https://events.fidem.org.mt/home-page.