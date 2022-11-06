A conference entitled ‘Understanding students mental health and well-being’ will be held on Friday, November 25 at 8.30am at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, organised by Mindful Education Malta under the auspices of Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella.

The guest speaker is Kadri Haljas, founder and CEO of Triumf Health (Estonia), which has developed an evidence-based digital therapeutics platform aimed at delivering personalised psychological support for children through a game environment.

Haljas has a background in health psychology, and holds a PhD from the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Medicine. Her clinical work experience is in child psychology and, as a long-term leader of Triumf Health, is an experienced mental health innovator.

To register for the conference, e-mail g.gatt@materboniconsilii.edu.mt.