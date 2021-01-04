Tyson Fury said on Monday he can knock out fellow British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua inside two rounds due to his recent form.

WBC belt holder Fury said following Joshua’s past two bouts — a unanimous points decision over Andy Ruiz Junior in December 2019 and a ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev last month — the fight would be a no contest.

Fury gained a unanimous points decision over Swede Otto Wallin in September 2019 before an impressive seventh-round knock-out to take the WBC title off Deontay Wilder last February.

“I don’t believe he’s (Joshua) as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self,” Fury told Sky Sports.

