The Standards Commissioner has been asked to investigate Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said over potential conflict of interest and misuse of employee data.

The request was made by independent election candidate Arnold Cassola in connection with an event called 'Swimming with tuna'.

In a letter to the commissioner, Cassola observed that this was an event being organised by Bugeja Said that the public was being invited for against payment.

This sort of activity could only be organised in collaboration with the tuna growers, creating a conflict of interest since Bugeja Said was the regulator of the industry.

It was also worrying, Cassola said, that a poster and email about the activity had been sent to all civil servants at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

According to the literature, this was not an event being organised by the ministry but personally by Bugeja Said as an election candidate.

He did not feel it was ethical for the parliamentary secretary to advertise an activity in her capacity of election candidate while using data from the ministry, Cassola said.

This, he said, was a serious ethical breach. While the purpose of the activity may be a good one, the ultimate aim was clearly political exposure, he said.