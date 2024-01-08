As I stroll through the streets of our beloved Malta, a disconcerting sight unfolds before me. Our island, a jewel in the Mediterranean, is now increasingly shrouded in the dark veil of garbage – black bags stacked upon one another, plastic litter adorning our beaches, sidewalks and natural reserves.

Is this the Malta we love or have we become complacent in witnessing its decline?

I confess, I am far from perfect. Yet, I strive each day to reduce my waste, to make choices that align with a greener future. But, as I walked with a friend recently, the aftermath of festivities laid bare the harsh truth – our waste is not just an issue; it’s a crisis. And it’s not merely about the festivities. Week after week, the amount of waste we produce is staggering.

Life is for living, surely. We are here to enjoy the beauty of our island but at what cost? Have we paused to consider the environmental toll of our lifestyles?

It’s a stark reality that Malta stands as one of the heaviest polluters in Europe. Our small size and dense population are no excuses for treating our country as a dumpster.

Perhaps many have given up or, worse, remain indifferent to the environmental impact of our consumerist tendencies.

Our beautiful Malta is paying a hefty price for our convenience-driven lifestyles – the desire for one-time-use items that promise cheap thrills but leave a lasting scar on our environment.

Our obsession with fast fashion is a glaring example. We buy today, discard tomorrow – all because it’s affordable, disposable.

The average consumer, influenced by relentless marketing, is caught in a vicious cycle of overconsumption. We buy to fill a void, to satiate a fleeting desire but, in doing so, we are slowly destroying our habitat, our planet and ourselves.

It’s high time we break free from this cycle. Most products in the market today are designed for the dump, feeding into a larger system of economic activity that prioritises profit over sustainability.

We need to take a hard look at our lives and ask ourselves: Are we spending unnecessarily on things we don’t need? What are we buying that contributes the most to waste?

I’m not advocating for a zero-waste lifestyle overnight but it’s crucial that we take a stand.

We must decide what steps we can take to reduce waste, to be more conscious consumers, not just in theory but in practice.

So, I turn to you, my fellow Maltese, and residents of this island. What steps are you taking?

Do you see our incessant need to shop as a contributor to climate change? How are you addressing the issue of overconsumption in your life?

Let’s open up this conversation because it’s only through collective awareness and action that we can hope to preserve the Malta we cherish.

Valeria Lvova Mifsud

I’d love to hear your thoughts and strategies. Together, we can work towards a sustainable future but it starts with acknowledging the problem and taking that first step towards change.

Valeria Lvova Mifsud is on a mission to guide individuals towards a more environmentally conscious way of life, one small step at a time.