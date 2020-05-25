Robert Abela’s announcement that childcare centres and summer schools may soon reopen have given rise to concern among parents.

Some questioned their children and elderly parents' safety, while others fear they will now have to choose between risking their family’s health or losing their job.

Schools and childcare centres have been closed since March 13 as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Last week the government started easing measures with the reopening of restaurants, cafes and hairdressers.

I have no clue what we can do and can’t do with the kids, can they meet their friends? Is it dangerous?

On Sunday the Prime Minister announced it would not be too long before the government would reopen childcare centres and summer schools. He did not provide more details.

The announcement saw parents scurry to social media with their concerns.

How will it work?

“How is opening childcare centers possible if we are still obliged to wear masks in shops, apply social distancing, sanitise our hands and encouraged to avoid inviting family members at home,” one woman asked.

Parents questioned how children, especially younger ones, would maintain social distance and whether teachers and children will have to wear masks and gloves.

“I have no idea how am I going to explain to my daughter to keep social distancing at childcare,” the mother of a two-year-old wrote.

During Monday’s press briefing Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said health authorities were deciding on the best mitigation measures based on hygiene protocols and avoiding long periods of contact or large groups.

Will I have a choice?

A major concern was whether the reopening of childcare centres would mean that employers would demand that people with children returned to work.

“This will leave many parents in a very difficult situation. If nursery schools open, parents will have no option but to go to work even if they don't want to send their children. I personally don't feel it is safe to send my little one but can't afford to lose my job either,” one mother wrote.

Many shared this concern and some pointed out that, while some had the option to work from home, others did not.

One mother said: “Do not judge. Those who send their kids to school or childcare because they have no other choice or do not want to expose their 65+ parents are as responsible as those who will not send their kids. Do not start shaming other parents because they do not have the luxury to choose.”

What’s the best for the children?

Social media users also discussed the importance of childcare and school for the children themselves, as this ensures socialisation and allows them to meet other children.

While some believed it was time to start returning to normal and were willing to take some risks to ensure their children did not spend the summer indoors, others questioned if they would actually be able to socialise in light of the restrictions that would have to be put in place.

“The health of our kids is important but so is their physical and mental health,” one woman said.

Am I being overprotective?

Some expressed concern brought about by the lack of clear information and guidance: “Is anyone panicking like me? I have no clue what we can do and can’t do with the kids: can they meet their friends? Is it dangerous? I don’t want my son to miss out because I’m being overly protective but it is like I lost my bearing.”

Others said every parent should do what they deem fit: “Mums, your child is yours and believe it or not you have the power to decide whether to send your child to summer school or not. It’s good to discuss but at the end of the day, follow your intuition, mums always know best.”

Still others said this should not be a matter of opinion: “this is not about opinion but about your own kids' safety,” one parent wrote.