Real estate agents are concerned about what they say is “confusion” in the issuing of licences, which becomes mandatory in January, Times of Malta has learnt.

Federation of Estate Agents Malta spokesperson, Simon Debono said the government seems to be “making things up as they go along”, leaving agents in the dark over what will happen in the coming months.

Estate agents must obtain a licence to operate by the end of this year, although the deadline for submitting applications was September 17.

According to the law, any real estate agent or property broker operating without a licence as of next year can be fined €20,000.

But while the change, which is set to impact thousands of workers in the sector, is just months away, Debono claimed the government is yet to have things in order. He also complained that although one is required to have a licence as of January 1, the government announced in the last-minute applications would only be accepted until mid-September.

“This is a total joke. Whoever is working on this clearly has no idea about the realities of the sector,” Debono said.

Sources who spoke to Times of Malta on the matter also complained about lack of information and confusion, with those who have already applied saying they have been given no further details.

Meanwhile, the president of the Malta Developers’ Association’s estate agents section, Michael Bonello, said only about 1,200 of some 3,000 of the association’s members had applied by the deadline. This meant that, come January, they would not be able to work in the sector.

Bonello said many had found the application process somewhat harsh, with a raft of documents needed.

“They went into a lot of things. Bank accounts, history... don’t think there has ever been any sector that has had to submit this much information,” he said.

Bonello expressed concern over the future of the sector, saying he was worried the new system would impact recruitment and retention.

“My biggest worry is that we still don’t know what is going to happen with the new people. It’s going to be much harder to attract people. Large companies are taking it [the change] seriously but the smaller ones less so. We need to wait and see what will happen,” Bonello said.

Contacted on the matter, a government spokesperson would not provide any details and told Times of Malta.

“We are currently processing a number of applications for the issue of licences. Those that applied by September 17 and have all documentation and qualifications in order will get a licence.”

It remains unclear what will happen to those who did not make the deadline or those who might have joined the profession after that date.

About 1,500 real estate agents had signalled their intention to register themselves as of this March. Licences are valid for a period of five years and are handed out after agents complete a 65-hour course.