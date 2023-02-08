The coach of Christian Atsu’s Turkish club Hatayspor said on Wednesday the Ghana midfielder has not been found following the devastating earthquake in Turkey despite contradictory announcements earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Atsu had “been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment” after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday.

Atsu, 31, spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of the quake.

