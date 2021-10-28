South American football governing body CONMEBOL on Wednesday rejected a FIFA proposal to hold the World Cup every two years.

“There are no reasons, benefits or justification for the change driven by FIFA” to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four, CONMEBOL said in a statement after its council met in Luque, Paraguay.

“The ten countries that make up CONMEBOL confirm that they will not participate in a World Cup organized every two years,” it added.

FIFA will hold a summit in December with president Gianni Infantino still hoping to find consensus on plans to stage the men’s tournament more frequently.

