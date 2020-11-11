South African businesspeople are seeking to establish direct business contacts with Malta-based entrepreneurs who are envisaging to expand into foreign markets. For this purpose, a joint Malta-South Africa meeting has now been planned for Thursday, November 19, at 7am, to be held via Zoom.

Over 30 entrepreneurs from Gauteng, the financial and economic hub of South Africa, will be joining this session. Situated to the west of Johannesburg, Gauteng is the gateway to doing business in the rest of Africa. Moreover, this district contributes 33 per cent to the national South African economy and a remarkable 10 per cent to the GDP of the entire African continent.

These entrepreneurs form part of BNI Triple 1 and have just celebrated their third year as a BNI chapter.

The chapter president, Paul Malherbe, said: “We’ve heard that Malta BNI has embarked on a very proactive internationalisation programme, making business contacts with companies in Italy, France, Denmark, Cyprus, and as far away as India and Malaysia, and we did not want to miss out in seeking possible business opportunities with operators in the Maltese market.

“We also understand that a number of non-EU entrepreneurs consider Malta as a great entry point to the huge European market and, therefore, we would like to explore such possibilities of mutual bene­fit with Malta BNI members as well as other visitors who would like to join this joint meeting between South African and Maltese entrepreneurs.”

Malta BNI national director David Bullock added: “During 2020, Malta BNI has reinvented itself and in addition to generating more business for and among its members in Malta, it has embarked on a dynamic programme to explore and create meaningful commercial relationships with various types of businesses abroad.

“While in pre-COVID times, a company had to allocate a significant amount of time and money to invest in business development, especially overseas, in recent months Malta BNI, through a worldwide network of more than 9,750 chapters, has been offering such contacts on a golden platter and practically for free. We are firm believers in the concept of Givers’ Gain. This is why in 34 years, the BNI network grew from just 10 businessmen to more than 220,000 members across the globe.”

Conducted in English, the meeting will run from 7am till 10.30am. Along with members, visitors joining the meeting will have the opportunity to present themselves, their products or services, their needs and markets of interest.

This is the sixth international joint meeting being held online since last July by Malta BNI with BNI members from all over the world, who are interested in meeting Malta-based chapters and members and exploring possibilities of business cooperation and growth.

As an international business referral organisation, BNI today is established in more than 70 countries across the world.

Non-BNI businesses from Malta are being invited to join this virtual joint chapter meeting so that they too can experience some of the potential that BNI’s international dimension can offer, especially in these challenging times.

Established in 1986, BNI’s proven business networking platform provides its members with the ideal environment, technology, training, and support to help them build strong businesses. Malta BNI has been established in 2012 and today it has five active chapters which are currently regularly meeting via Zoom.

One can register for the meeting by Wednesday, November 18 at noon on: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGw0o3owL4b1yFZzs9xdGKZ-FU8WqeSFyUY3gE-4dM-A1HxQ/viewform.

For more information about this event, e-mail Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com or Carmel Bonello at carmelbonello2020@outlook.com.