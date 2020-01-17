In the mid-1950s, the first person to come out with the idea of connectivity between Gozo and Malta was a certain Vella Gatt. He had a bridge sample made that he first exhibited in the Banca Giuratale and which he later exhibited for years at the Duke of Edinburgh Hotel. In fact, several people invested huge sums of money in this project. Whether these ever got their investment back is another matter.

Herbert Ganado, in his book Rajt Malta Tinbidel, showed that he looked down on Gozitans as second class citizens and that he was against the idea of connectivity.

He held this opinion until he was stranded on Gozo with his friend for three whole days due to rough weather. He then wrote in his book that, if he could, he would have removed his jacket and started digging a road from Gozo to Malta.

In yesteryears, Gozitan workers stationed in Malta for many years usually took with them enough clothes and food to last them the whole week, so long as the ferry worked and was not stopped due to rough weather. Occasionally, these occurrences happened for three consecutive weekends. Workers had to borrow money for food and stay with unwashed clothes for the whole time. But who cared? These were only Gozitans.

During the 1970s and 1980s, the then Prime Minister Dom Mintoff brought Japanese and Chinese experts to study the possibility of building a bridge between Gozo and Malta as well as the sea currents between the two channels.

I recall that the advice was against building a bridge due to the wind factor as well as maintenance costs.

From old unsuitable ferries, Mintoff bought the ferry ship Għawdex – a sturdy ferry capable of crossing the channel in bad weather. The Gozo Channel Company was initiated with 70 per cent of shares belonging to the government and 30 per cent of shares belonging to private shareholders. The cost of crossing shot up thereafter. This was my first real serious argument with Mintoff. It concerned the exaggerated fares imposed on Gozitans to cross over to Malta.

I took this up with him during a Labour executive meeting.

Mintoff, who always acted tough initially, always considered what was said and discussed. After a couple of days, Minister Wistin Abela approached me and informed me that Prime Minister Mintoff wanted me on the Gozo Channel board. I replied that I would only accept if I could have the cost of crossing reduced drastically.

This was eventually acceded. I managed to implement this after a short period of time. In all, Gozo Channel acquired four ferries with the fifth one in the pipeline, which was not achieved because of my resignation due to change of administration.

In the meantime, after many months of discussion with the board, I managed to convince the members to introduce a 24-hour service, which was introduced during the trade fair period. Previously, all requests from band clubs and other entities were refused and these had to hire or rent ferries for their communities.

This new service was an instant success and I was personally quite pleased to later be approached by one of the board members who most opposed the initiative to be told that I was right in implementing the 24-hour schedule.

Imagine the job opportunities which would be created in Gozo for one and all

This initiative dramatically changed Gozo for the better in all respects.

Now we have the tunnel project being initiated. This will finally connect Gozo with the outside world. There will be no further need to travel overnight to sleep in Malta to make sure one catches an early morning flight; there will be no more hassle for workers who due to transportation may arrive a little late for work or have to leave the workplace a early to catch the ferry. No more cancelled trips due to rough weather. No more wasting hours for a simple meeting normally always held in Malta.

So yes, for those businessmen, workers, travellers and students, connectivity between the islands is absolutely positive and required. Those who are against the tunnel project are people who have bought property in Gozo but who do not need to cross over frequently and want things to stay as they are. As advertised, ‘Gozo is an island where time stood still’, but sadly nothing ever does stay still, whether in terms of age, experience, life or progress. We went from inkpads to computers, to mobile phones and modern technology; from taking three months to cross over to Australia by boat to a simple day at present.

In America and Canada, highways are built by contracts. Calculations are made prior to signing of how much the project will cost. Accordingly, the cost for travelling on these highways is calculated over a number of years.

This system could be used to calculate the tunnel crossing costs. One can also consider expanding the time limits in order to have moderate fares for crossing.

Say, instead of a limited number of years, the time limit could be extended for more considerate fares.

I had previously written an article suggesting a major project by extending the Mġarr Harbour arms with the rubble that will be excavated for the tunnel project (along with other construction waste).

These arms can be constructed from just before Xatt l-Aħmar and extending to just before Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay.

In this space, a cruise liner terminal can be constructed as well as facilities for super yachts. Underground facilities can be constructed for storing yacht material when going abroad.

Imagine the job opportunities which would be created in Gozo for one and all.

A major road could also be constructed on the outer part, joined with the existing road leading to the Għajnsielem cemetery, reaching the Xewkija airport area and also going straight to Xewkija through Sannat, Munxar and Xlendi.

So many things can be done from what is considered as waste. One needs only to use some imagination and have Gozo and its people at heart.

Lino Debono is a former Labour MP.