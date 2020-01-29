The Cinema Bar by Citylights is today screening It Chapter Two, the sequel to director Andy Muschietti’s 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he returns to terrorise the town of Derry once again. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways.

However, children are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in Derry, calls the others home.

Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all... putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

It Chapter Two is being screened at The Cinema Bar by Citylights, 56, St John Street, Valletta, today at 6pm. Entrance is free.