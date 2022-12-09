Nurses with moral qualms about terminating pregnancies will be able to refuse to take part in such procedures, the nurses’ union was assured by ministers in a meeting on Thursday.

Just as pharmacists who object to the morning-after pill are allowed to not stock the pharmaceutical, nurses will be able to conscientiously object from medical procedures they object to, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses was told.

The meeting between Abela and the MUMN was requested by the union, after it expressed alarm about the potential ramifications of amendments to abortion laws.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg were all present for Thursday's meeting.

'Nothing will change from clinical perspective'

Union boss Paul Pace told Times of Malta that ministers had assured them that “nothing will change from the clinical perspective” through the amendments, which are to be fine-tuned following widespread, vocal opposition to the plans.

“We will need to see how the amendments are changed, but we were assured that they will not be introducing an abortion free-for-all,” Pace said on Friday. “They said that the changes are intended to safeguard medical professionals, and won’t change anything for clinicians.”

The government has presented amendments to the Criminal Code that would remove the threat of prosecution in cases when pregnancies are terminated due to a mother’s life being at risk or her health being in “grave jeopardy”.

Critics have said that the amendments’ vague wording and lack of definitions will effectively lead to abortion being legalised in Malta. Proponents have argued that the changes are intended to safeguard doctors and women from the risk of committing a crime.

MUMN concerns

The MUMN was one of several organisations to have expressed concern about the amendments in their current form. Chief among its concerns was the risk that doctors and women would cite a mental health condition as justification for an abortion.

“We’ve seen similar things happen in other fields, such as employment,” Pace said. “It is hard to disprove a mental health diagnosis, which makes it relatively easy for a worker to be boarded out. We don’t want that situation to be repeated here,” the union chief said.

Pace said the government appeared to be receptive to that concern and acknowledged that mental health conditions do not present an immediate threat to a woman’s life or terminal illness.

“Treatments for pregnant women with mental health conditions exist,” Pace said.

Conscientious objection

Another union concern centred on nurses' ability to conscientiously object from taking part in termination procedures.

That concern appears to have been assuaged, Pace said. He added that if the amendments truly led to clinical procedures not being changed, there would be no risk of nurses conscientiously objecting.

“We’ve never had a nurse object to a procedure, so if things stay the same the issue will never arise,” he added.

The union said it would be meeting with the government once again after the reworded amendments were presented to parliament.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has committed to tweaking the amendments after party MPs told him that they were being faced with “confused constituents” and president George Vella made it clear that he would resign if presented with a bill he believed would introduce abortion into Malta.