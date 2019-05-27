An ambitious project is under way to conserve and restore the marouflage paintings that embellish the church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Nadur, painted by Ġużeppi Briffa (1901-1987), one of Malta’s leading 20th century artists.

Briffa’s contribution to Maltese art includes a large number of works executed for ecclesiastical patrons. Unfortunately, Briffa’s paintings in Nadur are in an advanced state of deterioration; if they are not treated urgently the Maltese islands risk losing a unique set of paintings.

The church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus was built by a Gozitan family between 1902 and 1908. Its interior is richly decorated and gilded. The majority of the sculptural motifs on the interior were designed by renowned Maltese sculptor Francesco Saverio Sciortino (1875-1958), who started work on this church in 1952. When, in the following year the church’s sculptural decoration was close to completion the Vella family decided to further enrich the church’s dome and ceiling with paintings.

Therefore, three Maltese artists – Emvin Cremona, Ġużè M. Caruana and Ġużeppi Briffa – were approached and asked to submit preparatory bozzetti for the decoration of the church. The preferred bozzetti were those drawn by Briffa, who was subsequently commissioned to execute the not inconsiderable painting of the dome as well as the entire ceiling of the church. For this project, Briffa used the marouflage technique, in which canvas – onto which the painting medium is applied – is attached to either the architectural fabric or an intermediate support.

In view of the church’s artistic significance and its exquisite embellishments, including the marouflage paintings decorating the entire ceiling and dome, and due to their severe state of deterioration, the present author carried out intensive scientific investigations over the past years and specialised in local marouflage paintings, dedicating her postgraduate studies (2013-2015) on the paintings in the church.

During the course of the thorough investigations carried out, advanced scientific techniques were used to study both the marouflage paintings and the architectural fabric, which also needs urgent attention. Analyses were targeted at identifying the constituent materials used by the artist, the various types of deterioration and their distribution, as well as the factors leading to the advanced state of deterioration of the paintings. These investigations led the present author to formulate a conservation strategy that is specific to this site and to the types of deterioration phenomena exhibited by these paintings.

The present author is also collaborating with Prof. Denis De Lucca and architect Hermann Bonnici, director and conservation co-ordinator respectively of the International Institute for Baroque Studies at the University of Malta, to assess the current state of the architectural fabric.

The church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Nadur is an artistic gem of historical significance open to the public for daily religious services. Saving this church and its impressive decoration will not only reinstate the dignity of this fine place of worship, it will also return to our collective patrimony a significant achievement in Malta and Gozo’s 20th century artistic heritage. The church is a treasure which should be safeguarded and enjoyed not just by present visitors and scholars; it should be preserved for future generations.

An awareness and fundraising campaign in aid of the church was launched on March 25 under the patronage of Dr Anton Refalo, MP, chairman of Heritage Malta. When completed the project will provide educational, religious, social and cultural benefits to the local community in Nadur, as well as the nation as a whole.

As part of this campaign every entity or individual donor sponsoring a square metre or more of the restoration project stands to benefit from exclusive opportunities as a result of the publicity generated by a high-end and long-term marketing campaign.

Entities already supporting this project include Capture IT Media, CasaRestauro, Computime Technology Ltd, Gozo Graphics Ltd, Mapfre MSV Life, The Basement Lounge/Wood and Coal and Whale Digital Marketing agency.

Fundraising activities and events in aid of the project are being organised by volunteer Ian Camilleri, curator Justine Balzan Demajo and also by harpist Lydia Buttigieg, together with singer and guitarist Fiona Cauchi, who will be giving a concert at the church in aid of the restoration project on November 2. Updates about the concert and related fundraising events may be viewed on the Facebook page below.

Ġużeppi Briffa (1901-1987)

The artistic output of Ġużeppi Briffa has been described by art historian Christian Attard as “a bridge, connecting old ailing traditions of academic anachronisms with a more innovative search for modernity” (Attard, 1995, p.81). Briffa’s major contribution to Maltese art comprises of a vast number of works executed for church patrons. From his student years, during the early decades of the 20th century, up to World War II, Briffa produced some of his most memorable ecclesiastical works.

Briffa had generally used the marouflage technique to decorate churches. This painting technique involves the attachment of canvas supports to the interior of architectural settings, or to an intermediate rigid support which is, in turn, fixed to the wall.

The materials and methodology of the marouflage technique employed by Briffa have been scientifically investigated by the present author in her unpublished thesis ‘A Study on the Deterioration Phenomena of Marouflage Paintings – The nave marouflage paintings by G. Briffa at the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Nadur, Gozo (2015).

Like other artists of the period, Briffa believed that the marouflage technique, as opposed to painting directly on the wall, offered an increased chance of preservation. Artists were concerned that paintings executed directly on walls were more susceptible to flaking due to decay and salt problems manifested by Maltese limestone buildings. Yet, this notwithstanding, marouflage paintings in Malta and Gozo still tend to exhibit deterioration, which is typically likewise related to the deterioration of the stone support.

As expected, Birkirkara, Briffa’s hometown, has possibly the largest share of his works. Paintings executed by him are found in the churches of Tal-Ħerba; St Paul’s; St Helen’s Basilica and the old parish church. Away from Birkirkara, other works of his are found in St George’s church, Qormi; St Leonard’s parish church, Kirkop; Kerċem’s parish church; and at the church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Nadur.

Donations

Donations may be made directly to the following fundraising account:

Bank of Valletta

Bank’s BIC: VALLMTMT

IBAN: MT74 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 5502 501

Amy Sciberras is a conservator and restorer of fine arts. For more information, visit the website www.amysciberras.com.

fb.me/sacredheartofjesuschurchnadurrestorationproject