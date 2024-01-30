Luxol put up a statement performance in the BOV Men’s Division One over the weekend, to head home from the Ta’ Qali Pavilion with a win over a strong Hibernians side on Sunday that saw the Nathan Xuereb – Tariq Woody tandem go all out to finish with 30+ points each.

Meanwhile, league leaders Mellieha Libertas showed no mercy as they cruised past Athleta, who faced their first defeat after a positive run of games. Straight after, Alfred Hollins Jr led the SiGMA Depiro charge as they finished the day’s fixtures with a 24-point victory over Valletta Fighters.

This season, Luxol have had mixed emotions in the league, winning four out of the 10 games played so far. Speaking to the Times of Malta, coach Duncan Fenech believes keeping composure was key to their win against Hibernians, who have had a revitalised season so far.

“We’ve come from two games in which we’ve made progress,” Fenech said, “the team, with all its new elements, is settling in and I think we’ve shown character to keep control and take advantage of times where (Hibs) were down."

