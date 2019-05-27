Updated 6.33pm -



Greece's conservative New Democracy party has defeated Greek leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Sunday's general election, exit polls showed.

A combined survey by Greece's main TV stations showed New Democracy leading Tsipras's Syriza party by an average of 40 percent to 28.5 percent.

This was the country's first national election of the post-bailout era. 9,903,864 Greeks had the right to vote, according to the Athens News Agency.

After nearly five years in power, Greece's longest-serving crisis premier -- as well as the youngest in more than a century -- failed to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction after years of high taxation.

"The Greek people must not only vote, they must avert a theft of their sacrifices, a great crime against future generations," the 44-year-old premier told a crowd in Athens on Friday.

But the polls consistently forecast that New Democracy headed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a former banker and scion of a leading Greek political family, will win an absolute majority in Sunday's legislative elections.

Tsipras called the snap election in June after losing both European and local elections to Mitsotakis' New Democracy in the space of two weeks.

- Greece's next PM? -

The man tipped be Greece's next prime minister is a 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant with controversial civil service job cuts on his resume.

Mitsotakis, who took over New Democracy three years ago, has pledged to create "better" jobs through growth, foreign investment and tax cuts and to "steamroll" obstacles to business.

Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis -- who was part of a 2012-2014 crisis government -- of "disastrous" mismanagement that brought hundreds of thousands of job losses and business failures.

The Greek premier has also touted his party's track record in reducing unemployment and raising the minimum wage for the first time since 2012.

His government also rolled out a batch of last-minute tax cuts in May.

But the majority of the electorate seem unmoved.

Tsipras has been widely criticised for campaigning as an anti-austerity crusader before eventually accepting a third EU bailout.

Christos Maravlis, who cast his ballot for the once-radical leftists in 2015, says many voters will be seeking to "punish Syriza for betraying the Greek people" with false promises.

-