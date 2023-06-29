It’s the beginning of the hot and dry summer season in Malta. No doubt, summer in Malta means fun and it’s the peak season for water usage. Whether you’re cooling off, watering your plants, or washing your car, the litres quickly add up.

By finding ways you can conserve water, you will be able to experience major benefits. So let’s make sure that during this period, we overcome the scorching summer days and conserve water by following our suggested tips for water conservations. By adopting simple yet effective strategies, we can minimise water waste and ensure a sustainable approach to beating the heat.

We’ve got these splash-tactic ways to conserve water during your summer weeks.

Mindful outdoor water usage

Water your plants and lawn during the early morning or late evening to minimise evaporation caused by the intense heat.

Use a hose with a spray nozzle or a watering can instead of a sprinkler system for targeted watering and reduced water runoff.

Efficient pool management

Monitor and adjust the water level in your pool to prevent unnecessary overflow and evaporation.

Install a pool cover when the pool is not in use to minimize water loss through evaporation.

Smart gardening practices

Implement mulching around plants and flowerbeds to retain soil moisture and reduce the need for frequent watering.

Choose native and drought-resistant plants that require less water to thrive in hot summer conditions.

Leak detection and repair

Regularly inspect your plumbing fixtures, including faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems, for leaks. Fixing leaks promptly can save significant amounts of water.

Water-saving tips indoors

Opt for shorter showers instead of long baths to conserve water.

Install low-flow showerheads and faucets to reduce water usage without compromising on performance.

Reusing water

Collect and reuse rainwater for watering plants and gardens, reducing the need for additional tap water.

Reuse leftover water from washing fruits and vegetables or from pet bowls for household plants.

Educating and engaging others

Spread awareness about water conservation by discussing it with friends, family, and neighbours.

Encourage community initiatives such as water-saving campaigns, workshops, or competitions.

By following these water conservation tips during the hot summer days, we can make a significant impact on preserving our water resources while enjoying the season. Let's be mindful of our water usage, make conscious choices, and inspire others to join the effort in conserving water. Together, we can create a sustainable future for generations to come, even amidst the hottest summer days.