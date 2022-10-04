Marsaxlokk coach Pablo Doffo has talked up the importance for his team to find consistency in terms of results as the southerners finally ended their search for a first win in the Premier League this season following a 3-0 victory over fellow newcomers Żebbuġ Rangers on Saturday.

This was a crucial victory for the southerners who prior to Saturday’s win were still looking for the first three points of the season after collecting just one point in their opening four matches.

But on Saturday, Marsaxlokk looked a rejuvenated side as they held control against the Rangers and inspired by new signing Kristjan Keqi they managed to clinch three vital points that lifted them above the relegation zone on the four-point mark.

“It was a very important win for us,” Marsaxlokk coach Pablo Doffo told the Times of Malta.

Click here for full story