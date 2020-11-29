Consolidated Biscuit Co. Ltd. has been producing top quality foods since it was founded and set up in 1982. The company produces biscuits, crackers and snack foods which are widely marketed and distributed in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas under different brand names. From the local perspective, the Devon range of biscuits and crackers, Sunshine Snacks and Tal-Furnar Traditional Galletti brands, are the most popular products.

Consolidated Biscuit Co. Ltd. currently operates from two separate manufacturing plants located in the Central Business District in Mrieħel. Both plants are certified by BRC (British Retail Consortium), which strengthens further the company’s food safety culture and allows it to penetrate new markets and seek export opportunities. Presently, Consolidated Biscuit Co. Ltd. exports over 30 different products to 20 different countries worldwide. The main export markets are Canada, Ireland, the UK, Switzerland, and Middle Eastern markets such as Oman, UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait and Jordan.

In recent years, Consolidated Biscuit developed several new products for leading international brands under a private label.

“We don’t just develop new products, we work with our clients to define new concepts and develop bespoke recipes to cater for their brand development and customer needs,” commented Robert Ellul, the company’s general manager.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing industry is highly competitive and over the past five years Consolidated Biscuit invested in a new logistics warehouse, a new cracker line and new high-tech packaging machinery to offer clients more cost-effective solutions.

The dynamic export team at Consolidated Biscuit Co. Ltd. is constantly seeking and engaging with international brands, distributors and senior buyers of reputable international retailers.

“TradeMalta has been of crucial support to the company in its export strategy and journey, mainly through its Trade Promotion and Global Growth schemes” commented Marco Debono, export manager.

Consolidated Biscuit Co. Ltd. actively participates in major and renowned international food fairs such as Gulfood in Dubai, Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) in Amsterdam, and SIAL in China. The company’s presence at these fairs allows the export team to engage with potential buyers, obtain insight information and market trends that can enhance the company’s continuous product development projects. But it does not stop there:

“The rest takes months of discussions, video calls, fine-tuning, product trials and a great deal of perseverance before the product is manufactured and eventually shipped to our client,” added Debono.

In 2019, Consolidated Biscuit went one step further and employed a salesperson in Shanghai China to tap further into the Chinese market:

“Communication and understanding foreign business practices, etiquette and customs make all the difference when closing the trade deal and building a business strong relationship. Our salesperson on the ground in Shanghai was a key factor to supply one of China’s largest retail chains with our digestive biscuits,” concluded Ellul.

