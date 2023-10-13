A French consortium working in partnership with local firm Bonnici Bros has secured a lucrative contract to build and run a waste-to-energy plant in Magħtab.

Paprec Energies International-BBL Malta was selected to build and operate the plant for 20 years, with the procurement process entering its final stage.

WasteServ said the process yielded three "high-quality compliant bids", all by consortia of "great international repute" in the waste-to-energy field: Hitachi Zosen Inova AG - Terna SA, FCC Medioambiente Internacional SLU and Paprec.

According to public documents, Paprec submitted the lowest bid - €599,659,900, with Hitachi Zosen submitting the highest - €781,512,463. FCC Medioambiente's bid came in the middle, at €616 million.

The waste-to-energy facility will be processing 192,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste per year, which will be converted into green energy.

By the time work starts on-site, WasteServ also expects to have two other major tenders on the market, one for an EU-funded organic processing plant and the other for a skip management facility.

All are in line with the ECOHIVE strategy and are intended to allow Malta to move towards a fully circular economy in the waste management field.