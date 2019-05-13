Updated at 5.20pm with architects' statement

The construction industry came to an almost complete halt on Wednesday as most contractors downed their tools and sent employees home, after new rules were hurriedly introduced one day prior.

Confirming reports received by Times of Malta during most of the day, MDA President Sandro Chetcuti confirmed that at the moment some 80 percent of the construction industry including tens of contractors are “at a complete standstill”.

“Unfortunately we have a problem which is emanating from confusion over the new rules,” Mr Chetcuti said.

“Currently the industry is almost at a standstill as there are differences over the interpretation of the new rules issued by the government”.

Mr Chetcuti said that the MDA would be holding an urgent meeting for all contractors next Monday to try to “come out with a solution.”

RELATED STORIES Confusion and clarity over new construction rules

Times of Malta has been inundated with calls from concerned clients stating that contractors had told them they will stop working on their projects as they have no architect overseeing the work.

“My contractor told me that the new government rules will also mean that I will have to fork out another €60 an hour so that an architect can do the monitoring. I am just doing some internal refurbishment,” an angry client said.

However, Mr Chetcuti said that this was the wrong interpretation by contractors, as an architect is only necessary when third parties are involved.

While stating that the MDA does not even agree that a site supervisor should necessarily be an architect, he admitted that there is confusion on the new rules.

The new rules make architects responsible for ensuring excavation and demolition works follow proper procedures and alter site manager rules to instead require construction projects to be coordinated by 'site technical officers'.

The new regulations came about after a spate of buildings collapses linked to adjacent construction works.

Abide by regulations, architects told

Architects are unhappy about the changes, which they say put the onus of responsibility for temporary works on them instead of contractors.

"This, coupled with the fact that the requirement for registration and licensing of contractors has not been brought into force, results in a situation where effectively the site technical officer is being made to bear the shortcomings of the government to regulate the sector," the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers has said.

On Wednesday, the Chamber told its members that all existing sites which bordered third parties would have to adhere to the new rules before works could continue.

"This includes the preparation of fresh condition reports of third-party properties, fresh method statements, revised insurance policy premia, and the appointment of an STO [site technical officer] by the contractor, or by each individual contractor present on site".

According to the new rules, neighbours have two weeks to review and contest method statements.

"Until all the provisions are adhered to, all works are in effect suspended," the Chamber concluded.