A launch ceremony took place last Monday to mark the official launch of Avenue 77, a landmark development in Malta’s Central Business District.

The ceremony was held at the Alter Domus offices in Mrieħel and guests included Minister of Economy Chris Cardona, Member of Parliament Chris Agius and Keith Fenech from the Mrieħel Foundation.

The contemporary design features five office blocks on four levels that connects with open spaces and terraces. Each floor provides 500m2 of flexible office solutions.

The ground floor caters for amenities and catering establishments such as restaurants, cafés, gym and childcare centres. Many of the facilities will be open for members of the local community to enjoy.

The project founders are Luxembourg-based investors Paradocs operating in the international financial services industry and other related sectors including the management of business centres in various countries.

Founding partner of Paradocs René Beltjens said: “We bring experience and the understanding that coworking spaces, location, convenience and technology are key success factors for every corporate real estate strategy. This will be a landmark building,” he said.

“The brief we gave to the architects and designers was for a progressive and high-quality addition to Malta’s thriving Central Business District. Avenue 77 is BREEAM certified and built to international sustainability standards.”

Raf Augustinus, director of Paradocs added: “Avenue 77 will be a new kind of workplace which focuses on employee experience. Our vision is to create a dynamic, sustainable mixed-use development within Malta’s Central Business District, with green spaces and pedestrian zones. A vibrant destination able to inspire employees and support their worklife balance.”

For more details and information concerning Avenue 77, contact Chris Casapinta at chris.casapinta@avenue77.com.mt.