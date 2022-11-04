Contractors in the construction industry will soon require a licence to operate that will specify the work they are authorised to take on, the government said on Friday.

A public consultation will kick off in the coming weeks.

Planning and public works minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi announced this as he outlined his ministry’s plan of action for the upcoming year.

A similar pledge to licence contractors was made almost two years ago, in January 2021, by then-parliamentary secretary for construction Chris Agius who had said the setting up of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) would lead to the licencing of contractors.

The government had similarly given itself a deadline to set up a licencing regime for contractors in 2019.

“If you do not have a licence, you cannot operate in the industry. This should happen by the end of the year,” Ian Borg, the minister responsible at the time said in 2019.

Zrinzo Azzopardi reiterated the proposal on Friday among other proposals he said aim to increase safety and sustainability in construction and planning.

“We are approaching the end of discussions on a system that will introduce licensing for all contractors who are involved in the construction industry,” he said. A public consultation will be available in the coming weeks, the planning minister said.

Skill cards are also set to be introduced. They will be a requirement for all workers on construction sites and show what a worker can and cannot do, Azzopardi said.

More safety inspections will also take place on building sites, and more safety training will be available for workers and stakeholders, Azzopardi said.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority will organize health and safety training sessions tailored to foreign construction workers, preferably in their first language, he said.

Construction is the most dangerous industry in Malta.

The OHSA reported 19 workplace fatalities between 2019 and 2021, of those 17 were in the construction industry.

Spatial planning

The Spatial Plan for the Environment and Development, the Planning Authority’s guiding document is set to be revised this year, the minister said.

Policies will also be updated in 2023, to better respect the urban environment, aesthetics and comprehensive development, he said.

Labour’s manifesto pledged to introduce a skyline policy to better regulate skyscraper development will be incorporated in this, Zrinzo Azzopardi said in a comment later on.

Building codes focusing on building quality and energy efficiency are also set to be introduced, he said.