Valletta may have the Triton Fountain, but Attard has… whatever is going on here.
Motorists on Monday were surprised to be halted by these ongoing roadworks in Vjal de Paule, close to San Anton Gardens.
While the road was not closed, cars stood still as construction debris arched through the air into a waiting truck, spraying the road around it.
