The number of development permits issued continued to increase, though at a slower pace, the Central Bank reported on Friday.

The number of permits were 10 per cent higher than the number issued in the first three months of last year, after rising by 14.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Since the number of permits leads to an increased supply of dwellings on the market, this should eventually mitigate upward pressure on house prices, the CBM said in its Quarterly Review.

In the meantime, however, prices went up faster than they did a year before. The NSO’s Property Price Index (PPI), which is based on actual transactions, rose by 6.5 per cent when compared with the first three months of 2018, after rising by 6.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2018.

House price inflation in the euro area, on the other hand, was just 4.0 per cent.

The CBM said that the increase in residential property prices reflected a number of factors, including the low-interest rate scenario and the government’s schemes for first-time and second-time buyers, which encourage demand for property for investment purposes.

Residential property prices are also being supported by growth in disposable income, a buoyant labour market, and an increasing number of foreign workers. The IIP contributed further to the growth in residential property prices, although property acquisitions under this Programme account for a limited proportion of all property transactions.