The construction industry has grown at a faster pace than its regulators, often leaving citizens with nowhere to turn, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat admitted on Monday.

Fielding question from reporters, Dr Muscat was asked whether some contractors felt they could do as they pleased as there was no one to police the sector.

“I think it’s a situation where the industry has grown at a much faster rate than the capacity of the institutions governing it, that is the truth,” he said, later adding that he wanted to see this gap reduced.

Three buildings collapsed in the past months - in Pieta’, Mellieħa and Ħamrun.

Dr Muscat told reporters he would not tolerate a situation where watchdogs were reduced to “filing cabinets” for documentation and reports.

“We must have a more proactive approach,” he said, again conceding that citizens deserved better.

Asked whether he felt that political responsibility for the present situation needed to be shouldered, Dr Muscat pointed to the government’s decision to temporarily suspend all demolition and excavation works.

“We have shouldered responsibility because we have stopped an entire industry,” Dr Muscat said.

Turning to the consultation on amendments to construction industry, Dr Muscat said the government could no longer tolerate a situation where people in the private sector caused accidents because of negligence.

A protest by Moviment Graffitti is being held on Tuesday starting at 6pm from outside St Luke’s Hospital to the Malta Development Association offices just a few hundred metres away. It is expected to bring together people from all walks of life.