Environmental activist group Moviment Graffitti welcomed efforts to tackle waste in St Paul’s Bay, but said the move was a “missed opportunity” to address the lack of regulation in the construction industry.

The under-regulation and under-enforcement of the construction industry was causing “major inconvenience” to residents and tourists, they said.

Moviment Graffitti had circulated a petition among St Paul’s bay residents, calling on authorities to ensure proper enforcement of construction regulations and to cap the volume of planning permits for residential and commercial projects.

Residents also called for weekly bulky refuse collection in some areas, as well as increased enforcement through green street wardens, use of CCTVs in hotspots and daily street cleaning.

The residents had planned to present the demands to the local council within the coming weeks. However, the council has since adopted a 22-point plan for tackling the waste issues in the locality, Moviment Graffitti said in a statement.

However, other proposals, including a recommendation to limit the permits handed out in some areas to reduce road closures, were not taken on board the group said. Residents also proposed the proper enforcement of the regulations on dust control, health and safety and noise through the presence of enforcement officers and safe passage on pavements.

Moviment Graffitti added it hoped the council would stick to its promises and follow the action plan consistently.