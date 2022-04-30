Joseph Portelli enjoyed a scoring debut for his hometown club Nadur Youngsters on Saturday, converting a penalty 11 minutes from time to help the newly-crowned GFA Division One champions to a 1-1 draw against Kerċem Ajax.

Portelli, who is currently the president of Premier League side Ħamrun Spartans, enjoys a long-standing relationship with the Youngsters. He previously played for the club and also served as its president, leading the club to several honours in Gozitan football.

Saturday’s final match was the coronation day for Nadur Youngsters who have already been assured of winning the GFA Division One title after opening an unassailable 17-point lead over nearest challengers Għajnsielem.

For this final match of the season, Nadur registered Portelli as a player, with the developer taking his place on the bench.

Portelli came on as a second-half substitute and with 11 minutes to go the Youngsters were awarded a penalty.

