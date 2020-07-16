The construction of the €10 million MCAST resource centre has entered the final phase, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said on Thursday.

The centre has a footprint of approximately 2,300 square meters and is spread over four floors.

Bonnici said it is an example of building learning spaces with the latest technology for the benefit of current students and future generations.

MCAST principal and CEO Joachim James Calleja said MCAST will continue developing the concepts of a 24-hour campus and industry on campus. “We need to create a dynamic learning space where knowledge and innovation thrive.”

MCAST head of capital projects Jesmond Zammit said the building will house a number of the activities, including the MCAST Centre for Research and Innovation, the Learning Support Unit, as well as the Learning Resource Centre and the library.

It is located on an underground car park that forms part of the central campus square. The design also includes the latest in energy-saving technology and features measures to lower maintenance and operational costs. The emphasis on surrounding areas will be on green spaces and landscaping.

There will be two exhibition spaces, an auditorium, 14 offices for directors and managers, two boardrooms, 16 lecture rooms and tutorial rooms, a cafeteria, a library on two floors, a working area, a study area, outside seating, a project room and a games room.

In the multi-purpose building, there will be adequate facilities for students specialising in specific vocational fields as required by the industry.

The project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020.