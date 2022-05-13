Demolition and excavation work will be banned from tourist spots between June 15 and September 30.

The planning, tourism, and building and construction authorities said the enforcement of legal notice 295/07 was one way to mitigate the nuisance caused by construction sites to tourists and locals who moved to their summer residences in the coming weeks.

"The demolition and excavation phases at a construction site are by far the greatest inconvenience for the surrounding neighbourhood," they said in a statement.

Illegal demolition and excavation work can be reported on 8004 9000 or 9963 7508 (Malta) and 9909 8855 (Gozo).

The list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited during the summer months can be accessed here.

Those who want to add more streets to the list for 2023 can send requests to the MTA through their respective local council on tourism.development.mta@visitmalta.com