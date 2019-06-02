Updated 12.50pm

Construction works have continued at more than 300 building sites after architects submitted newly introduced paperwork, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Borg said that to date around 318 declarations that works at sites did not present any danger to neighbouring property had been submitted by architects online.

Although he had no definitive number, Dr Borg said there were around 2,500 construction sites on the island.

New regulations for the sector, requiring architects to declare that planned works are safe, came about after a spate of building collapses linked to adjacent construction works and were introduced after a brief five-day consultation period.

Dr Borg said that a number of method statements for demolition and excavation works - another of the new requirements introduced - had also started trickling in.

This, he said, proved that it was not true that these method statements took months to be drafted.

Those who wished to submit a method statement and get on with works, he said, were doing so. And, complaints that government had effectively blocked construction through these new requirements were simply not true, he said.

Projects on the back-burner

Several property owners contacted Times of Malta in recent days to lament how the changes meant they would have to put their projects on the back burner.

The minister said he had held a meeting with the Kamra Tal- Periti on Thursday evening to discuss the reform and “neither side held back”.

Ian Borg said he expected the KTP to make their amendment proposals. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

He said he expected the KTP to consult with its lawyers and come up with possible amendments to the reform in the coming days.

Architects promised legal backing

The minister's declaration came soon after architects sued by angry developers were promised legal backing by their regulatory body.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers said on Friday that it would enter any cases brought against architects in a civil capacity and “put all its resources

to defend its members against cowboy operators”.

“The Kamra will also be writing to the Chief Justice to request that such lawsuits are dismissed on a prima facie basis in the interest of public safety,” it added.

Works have ground to a halt on most construction sites across the country following a sudden change in regulations prompted by a spate of building collapses.

To circumvent the regulations, architects must certify that works will not affect third party property – something many are unwilling to do, arguing that much depends on the professionalism of contractors and their workers, who remain unregulated.

Their reluctance to sign such declarations has puts many under “immense pressure” from angry developers, who want works to proceed without delay, the Chamber said.

“The Kamra has received multiple reports from members of the profession who received personal threats as well as threats of crippling and vexatious lawsuits if they do not sign such declarations.”

Asked about this, Dr Borg said he had already urged the KTP to raise the issue with the police.

There were some architects, he said, who had read the details of the reform and sought legal advice. And there are others who needed more clarifications.

The government will shortly be releasing a Q&A on the matter.

The minister, who was flanked by Property Market Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius, said the government had met with the head of engineering at MCAST, and discussed whether engineers could be considered site technical officers.

Part of the reform saw the introduction of site technical officers who have to be warranted architects. The government was now considering opening this up to engineers too.