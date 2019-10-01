A 23-year-old manual labourer was grievously hurt on Tuesday morning when he fell from a one-storey height while working at a construction site in Tarxien.
The worker, a Gambian national, was working on a site on Triq Ġanni Faure’ when he fell just before 9.30am.
Police were called to the scene and an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the police said in a statement.
