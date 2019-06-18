Cracking tiles, displacement of stones, the appearance of fissures in walls and water seepage could all be signs that your home is being damaged by neighbouring construction works.

The three recent construction-related incidents, which resulted in the collapse of a wall and two buildings adjacent to building sites, raised concerns among the public with people asking: when should they get worried?

According to the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers, people should be concerned when they notice damage occurring to their property or when they feel “uncomfortable with the level of vibration inside their property”.

“They should look out for opening of cracks, displacement of stones, cracking of tiles, ingress of water,” said the chamber.

“People who are concerned for their safety should immediately engage a perit [architect or civil engineer] to inspect their property.

“They may also request their perit to review the works’ method statement submitted at the Building Regulations Office by the developer or his site manager to ensure that it has indeed been submitted, and that it is being complied with.”

The chamber reminded the public that they have a right to be presented with the conditions report describing the condition of their property, eight weeks before the start of works.

They also have the right to review the method statement describing the works and to contest the contents should they disagree with them.

“They have the right to engage professional advice, including periti and lawyers, to safeguard their interests at all times. They have the right to report non-compliance with any of the regulations, including those related to health and safety, noise, operating hours, dust generation, and site and street cleanliness. They have the right to expect all relevant authorities to enforce the regulations,” the chamber said.